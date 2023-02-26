Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,063 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $187.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

