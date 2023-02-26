Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $72.88 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 18.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $72,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 31,560,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,913,000 after buying an additional 1,342,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,993,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,700,000 after buying an additional 317,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $348,189,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

