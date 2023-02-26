Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $214.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average is $208.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

