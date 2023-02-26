Mdex Price Tops $0.0953 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Mdex has a market cap of $90.53 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0953 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,809,279 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

