McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.53. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

