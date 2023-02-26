MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44.
MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
