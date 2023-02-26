Mason Capital Management LLC Has $55.87 Million Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,228 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International comprises about 21.7% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mason Capital Management LLC owned 2.45% of Weatherford International worth $55,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 1.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Weatherford International by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

