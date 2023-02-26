Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.19.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -274.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

