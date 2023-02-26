Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,713 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 521,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $159,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.4 %

SPGI opened at $343.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.77 and a 200-day moving average of $345.78.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

