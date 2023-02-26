Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 20,339 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $178,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

REGN opened at $756.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $736.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $714.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

