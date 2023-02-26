Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,603 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $198,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Barrier Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 113,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 296,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

