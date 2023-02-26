Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.07% of MarketAxess worth $172,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $346.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $279.02.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

