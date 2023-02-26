Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 60,953 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,953 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $192,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after buying an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,453,000 after buying an additional 317,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.