Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 16,579 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Paycom Software worth $176,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 40.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

