Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762,398 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Lucid Group worth $51,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 309,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

