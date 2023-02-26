Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0577 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $64.52 million and $179.20 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

