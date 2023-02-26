LMR Partners LLP Sells 43,303 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,303 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,002,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,600.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

