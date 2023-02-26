LMR Partners LLP Invests $393,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 5.1 %

Kornit Digital Profile

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $95.88.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also

