Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.