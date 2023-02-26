Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

LINC stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $157.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

