Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Decreased by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,915 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 11.3% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.23 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.