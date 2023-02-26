Legend of RPS Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Legend of RPS token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Legend of RPS has a total market capitalization of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00417982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.65 or 0.28252813 BTC.

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Buying and Selling Legend of RPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.13547168 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

