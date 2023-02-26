Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after purchasing an additional 401,070 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,767,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 992,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LEA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

Lear Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $167.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock worth $2,638,818. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

