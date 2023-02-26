Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.14-$5.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lamar Advertising also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.14-5.21 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,356. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.26.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 235,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 311,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after buying an additional 167,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 4,511.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

