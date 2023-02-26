Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,854,000 after acquiring an additional 873,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after acquiring an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 273,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

LH opened at $242.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $281.22.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

