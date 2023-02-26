Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 18,442 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ML. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 36.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion Price Performance

NYSE ML opened at $0.69 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

MoneyLion Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.