KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.57 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. KonPay has a market cap of $119.57 million and $20.30 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KonPay has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

