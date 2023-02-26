Kinovo (LON:KINO) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

Kinovo Price Performance

KINO stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.50. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.86 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.