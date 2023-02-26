Kin Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. Kin has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $268,748.04 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
