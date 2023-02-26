KeyCorp Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.77.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 501 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.