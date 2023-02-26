Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.58 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $151.44 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,916,690,875 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,903,488,464 with 16,903,496,574.880194 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00850084 USD and is up 11.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,552,869.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

