Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Position Cut by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.13.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

