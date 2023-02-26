Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

KAI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $219.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.41.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 434,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Kadant by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 20,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

