JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Hits $269.91 Million

JUST (JST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $269.91 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.00420830 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.19 or 0.28445367 BTC.
About JUST
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.