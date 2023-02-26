Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

