JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $69.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.50.
CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
