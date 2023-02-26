JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $73.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

