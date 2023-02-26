JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $22.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.60.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.71. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

