JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,200 ($74.66) to GBX 6,000 ($72.25) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.23) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.03) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($66.84) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($66.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($69.24).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 5,542 ($66.74) on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,796 ($69.80). The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,222.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,338.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,924.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,744.19%.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($66.49), for a total value of £1,164,599.74 ($1,402,456.33). Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

