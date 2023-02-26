Joystick Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $41,511.36 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00216554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06661787 USD and is down -25.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,306.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.