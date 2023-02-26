Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Sells 8,395 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.6% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

