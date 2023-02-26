Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) vs. Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Head to Head Analysis

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Matthey $21.90 billion 0.22 -$137.95 million N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million N/A N/A

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Johnson Matthey.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Matthey 1 2 2 0 2.20 Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.26%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Johnson Matthey.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Matthey and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88%

Volatility and Risk

Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Johnson Matthey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

