John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Shares Acquired by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 8.12% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 39,682 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $10.97 on Friday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1377 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

