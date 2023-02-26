JMP Securities Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $55.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Fiverr International Stock Down 5.8 %
FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17.
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
