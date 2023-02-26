JMP Securities Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $55.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Fiverr International Stock Down 5.8 %

FVRR opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

About Fiverr International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 22,243 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,184,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

