JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

HD opened at $296.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.