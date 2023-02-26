JCIC Asset Management Inc. Invests $126,000 in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNS opened at $52.44 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

