Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.2 %

JACK opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.