Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

