Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $500,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

