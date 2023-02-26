Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $276,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

